Innofest Shows Daily Life Made Easier With LG Thinq AI Appliances

Taking intelligent appliances to a whole new level are LG’s three concept robot for serving food, transporting luggage and grocery shopping, on display in the LG CLOi Zone, named for LG’s robot brand. Still in development, these helper robots demonstrate the adaptability of robots in both the residential and commercial space. LG’s foray into commercial robots began with the Airport Guide Robots and Airport Cleaning Robots which were introduced to the public during a trial period at Incheon International Airport that started last July.

“LG InnoFest is the perfect opportunity to introduce our unique ThinQ AI-enabled products to our partners in key regions,” said Han Chang-hee, vice president of LG’s Global Marketing Center. “AI technology is fast becoming a part of our world but the realization of how fast this revolution is coming is still unrealized by many consumers. InnoFest allows us to bring our partners — who are engaging local customers on a daily basis — into the fold.”