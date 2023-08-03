Innovation at Its Finest: LG’s 2023 TVs Complement Daily Life for Everyone

The new α9 AI Processor Gen6 of 2023 OLED evo series leverages sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning technology to deliver top-notch picture and sound quality through AI Picture Pro, which improves upscaling so that content can be experienced exactly how the creators intended. On top of this, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro reveals hidden details to bring greater depth to every frame and AI Sound Pro fills the room with virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TV’s built-in speakers to place viewers into the scene. Furthermore, LG’s latest TVs and soundbars4 work seamlessly together and create three-dimensional sound, courtesy of WOW Orchestra.

Inspired to invent unique lifestyle experiences through its Life’s Good philosophy and Sync to You, Open to All vision, LG is revolutionizing the TV’s role at home by syncing viewers’ experiences with their unique tastes and lifestyles through new features, designs and much more.

Featuring the latest webOS, this year’s models introduce the All-New Home, a redesigned user interface (UI) offering a wealth of customization options and convenience. New Quick Cards – convenient categories such as Home Office, Gaming, Music and Sports – present users with the best way to access their most-viewed content and services.