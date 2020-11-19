Inside the One-And-Only LG Wing

Being able to distinguish one smartphone from another these days can be challenging, to say the least. Outside the number and placement of camera lenses and whether the front camera peeps through a notch or punch hole, the basic form and functionality of most smartphones remains largely the same. Unfortunately, so is the user experience they offer.

Luckily for consumers, 2020 saw the arrival of LG WING, a smartphone that breaks with convention to deliver a new form factor and exciting, new usability opportunities. At the core of LG WING’s uniqueness is a screen that rotates 90 degrees to reveal a second display underneath – a design configuration that presents mobile users with a dramatically different experience and a near-infinite range of multitasking opportunities.