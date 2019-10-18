Inspiring Indians Demonstrate The Diversity of India Through Food

Whether it’s religion, language, or cultural traditions and attire, India is a land of great diversity. Perhaps, nowhere is this more apparent than in the country’s multitude of cuisines. The existence of many regional styles can be attributed to different climates, crops grown and spices used, among other factors. One thing about food that remains the same across India is that all household cooking is done by women.



But cooking the time-consuming traditional way is no longer possible for the millions of women who have joined the workforce in recent years. As such, many have turned to a proven solution for getting meals ready in a hurry: the trusty microwave oven.