Interior Design Boom Comes to Russia

The chic LG Objet Collection along with LG’s vision for a more unified and stylish home with more convenience were showcased at an exclusive event held in Moscow. Under the theme LG at New Heights, the occasion focused on the global trend of personalized living, accelerated by a global reset that forced consumers to reevaluate their priorities.

LG invited a diverse range of guest speakers to share their insight into new and emerging lifestyle trends and to tell their own personal stories about how certain lifestyle solutions made their homes more usable and their lives far easier. Famous TV personality, Ekaterina Odintsova, who recently moved into a beautiful house in the country, noted that LG’s appliances and high-tech gadgets have given her and her family more time and freedom, while also allowing her to create the interior design she had always dreamed of.