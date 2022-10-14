Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Inventing Next-Level Art Experiences Through the Fusion of Art and Tech

Beyond News 14/10/2022

Through the inspirational LG OLED ART project, LG has been helping influential artists shake up the art world with the bonding of art and technology. A partnership that was always meant to be, LG OLED TVs provide the perfect digital canvas for such talented artists to do what they do best – revolutionize art. So far, LG OLED TV has featured the work of several high-profile artists at top galleries and renowned art events worldwide.

LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger, at Frieze London 2022

At Frieze London 2022, one of the world’s most influential contemporary art fairs, LG announced that it was working with Germany’s Tobias Rehberger, an artist whose visually powerful works challenge people’s long-held perceptions of art. Through his distinctive style and sculpture, industrial object and handcrafted article mediums, Tobias aims to discover unexplored links between structural design, architecture and the fine arts, taking inspiration from the unexpected encounters that occur as a result.

Two visitors taking a closer look at LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger

The OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation lets visitors “see and unsee” inside a labyrinth that seemingly defies the laws of gravity. This art piece is partly presented on the equally impressive LG SIGNATURE OLED R, which rolls down to render itself practically invisible in most interiors. Accompanied by DJ Sven Väth’s “NYX” song, this video presents a captivating spatial optical illusion by passing along the screen before returning to the white and black line patterns that cover the entire surrounding wall.

 

The company’s 65- and 77-inch OLED evo models are also being showcased at Frieze London. Here, the OLED evo models express moving patterns that match the interior’s wallpaper to create truly captivating experiences so that viewers can feel the dynamic energy from every artwork being displayed. Boasting outstanding contrast, deep blacks, brilliant colors and a flush-to-wall design, OLED evo TVs bring an extra dimension to the art installation to make the viewing experience feel more real and immersive.

Two visitors taking a closer look at LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger

Referred to by many as the ultimate digital canvas, LG OLED TV is a must-have for creatives worldwide courtesy of how brilliantly it portrays an artist’s vision on screen through its unparalleled image quality. This is how the LG OLED ART project continues to produce memorable artist collaborations that unlock new art categories and customer experiences.

LG OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation by the German artist, Tobias Rehberger, at Frieze London 2022

As an embodiment of LG’s commitment to elevating art and lifestyles through peerless OLED, the OLED ART World Tour is captivating thousands of people from all walks of life as it makes its way through the art capitals of the world, including New York, Venice, Basel and, most recently, London.

 

LG has been collaborating with Frieze, the world-renowned events company, on shows and taking inspiration from the vibrant local communities it meets along the way. Every digital artwork brought to life by LG OLED is uploaded online as soon as they’re unveiled, so art enthusiasts and OLED fans around the world can enjoy them anytime, anywhere.

 

To follow the LG OLED ART journey, visit the website.

 

#2022
