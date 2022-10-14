Inventing Next-Level Art Experiences Through the Fusion of Art and Tech

The OLED-powered “Into the Maze” installation lets visitors “see and unsee” inside a labyrinth that seemingly defies the laws of gravity. This art piece is partly presented on the equally impressive LG SIGNATURE OLED R, which rolls down to render itself practically invisible in most interiors. Accompanied by DJ Sven Väth’s “NYX” song, this video presents a captivating spatial optical illusion by passing along the screen before returning to the white and black line patterns that cover the entire surrounding wall.

The company’s 65- and 77-inch OLED evo models are also being showcased at Frieze London. Here, the OLED evo models express moving patterns that match the interior’s wallpaper to create truly captivating experiences so that viewers can feel the dynamic energy from every artwork being displayed. Boasting outstanding contrast, deep blacks, brilliant colors and a flush-to-wall design, OLED evo TVs bring an extra dimension to the art installation to make the viewing experience feel more real and immersive.