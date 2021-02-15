Completing Your Space With Concept Appliances

Today, consumers want to put their own stamp on all aspects of their personal space. As a company always with an eye on the latest lifestyle trends, it should to no surprise that LG has a home living solutions for these times. LG’s Furniture Concept Appliances not only fit seamlessly with any kind of décor but are designed with the flow of daily life and the way we live now in mind.

With a wide selection of modern yet timeless colors and premium materials to choose from, LG’s Furniture Concept Appliances seamlessly blend technologically advanced home appliances with design elements more commonly found on luxury furniture pieces. A bold reimagining of what appliances can be, this new lineup includes French-door type InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ refrigerators, fridge and freezer, dishwashers, a microwave oven, water purifier, WashTower, and the Styler, with more products in the pipeline.1