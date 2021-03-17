Laying the Foundation for More Inclusive and Equitable Education in Africa

Sadly, in 2021 there are still millions of children worldwide who don’t have access to quality education. Like many developing countries around the world, Kenya is working hard to address this situation and meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 on the delivery of an inclusive and equitable education for its people. To provide its youth with the learning opportunities they deserve, a key component of Kenya’s efforts is renovating and expanding existing infrastructure.

In Machakos County, about 60 kilometers southeast of Nairobi, the LG team in Kenya is supporting this worthy goal by helping to improve learning facilities at several local schools, including the Machakos School for the Deaf and the Kyumbi Primary School.