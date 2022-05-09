Leading the Future of Mobility

Despite being in the components business for less than a decade, LG has already earned the trust and respect of many of the auto industry’s top players. Its state-of-the-art vehicle solutions, including sleek and ultra-intuitive IVI systems, can now be found in the latest premium models from the likes of Renault, Cadillac and Jaguar Land Rover.

Stay tuned to Beyond News for more on how LG is ushering in the future of mobility.