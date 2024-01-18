Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG and BoConcept Captivate Parisians With Immersive Design

Beyond News 18/01/2024

Share this content

LG and BoConcept Captivate Parisians With Immersive Design

The mark of a successful partnership is a result that demonstrates how coming together creates something better than what one could accomplish alone. World-renowned for its TVs that feature exceptional technology and high-quality materials, LG is dedicated to ensuring its products also present design options that fit seamlessly into the atmosphere of a home.

LG and BoConcept Captivate Parisians With Immersive Design

To show LG’s commitment to product design, LG France partnered with BoConcept, a renowned Danish designer furniture brand famous for its aesthetics and attention to detail. Highlighting how the company’s Lifestyle Screen products provide interior-design freedom, the BoConcept showroom became the canvas for the LG Objet Collection Posé – a blend of technology and design elements that elevate the home entertainment experience with exquisite style.

LG and BoConcept Captivate Parisians With Immersive Design

The unveiling of the product at BoConcept attracted the attention of many journalists and influencers, with some visitors remarking on LG’s growth as a company that equally values appearance and advanced technical components in its products. The success of the collection also sparked anticipation for further collaborations between LG and premium designer furniture brands.

LG and BoConcept Captivate Parisians With Immersive Design

A successful demonstration of the combination of technology and contemporary design, this partnership formed the perfect amalgamation of noble materials and refined finishes with both brands’ products. The LG Objet Collection Posé was on display at 24 BoConcept showrooms across France until the end of last December, providing the perfect opportunity for customers to explore the premium TV that will redefine the ambience of any home. With this event, LG further solidified itself as a brand with a strong sense of aesthetics and points to an optimistic future of collaborative design.

LG and BoConcept Captivate Parisians With Immersive Design

More details of this partnership can be found on the LG x BoConcept website. Stay tuned for more updates on LG’s future design collaborations that highlight the design of its state-of-the-art products.

 

Contributed by LG France

 

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More