LG and Gen.G Spread Optimism and Life’s Good Moments to Vietnam’s Passionate Esports Community
The popularity of the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), the largest esports competition in Korea, transcends borders, which is why it is broadcast live in six languages worldwide. Vietnam, ranking third in viewership, boasts a robust League of Legends (LoL) community that appreciates every opportunity to get closer to their favorite team and pros. In fact, just recently a record-breaking 560,000 Vietnamese viewers tuned in live to the LCK Spring 2024 Finals.
Held at the end of April, the winner of the grand finals was none other than Gen.G Esports, making it four LCK championships in a row for the first time in the Korean league history. On top of this, Gen.G extended its win streak by claiming victory at the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), securing their first MSI title and guaranteeing their place at the 2024 LoL World Championship this fall.
As a fervent backer of the world’s top-ranked LoL esports team, LG has been outfitting the Gen.G team with its LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors, known for their superior refresh rates and responsive performances, as its Official Display Partner since 2021.
On May 25, in a gesture of gratitude for their immense Vietnamese fan base and to bring Life’s Good moments with LG to life, the four-time LCK champions hosted their inaugural meet and greet at Another Saigon, LG’s brand experience space in Ho Chi Minh City. A total of 140 fortunate fans had the opportunity to interact, take photos, and converse with five professional Gen.G players – Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Peyz and Lehends.
During their Vietnam trip, the Gen.G team also took part in the Life’s Good Tournament with fans. From May 14-19, Vietnamese influencers Mai Dora and Optimus led the preliminaries, with the top four teams earning a coaching session from Gen.G Global Academy coaches.
The winning team of the Life’s Good Tournament, Xin Giải Nhì, not only won LG UltraGear monitors (24GN65R) but also had the extraordinary chance to challenge their Gen.G idols in a final showdown. This unique event included a mixed-teams match, pairing members from both Gen.G and Xin Giải Nhì, and was broadcast live on the LG Global YouTube channel.
The Life’s Good Tournament and fan event was a great opportunity for Gen.G members to connect with their fans in Vietnam in person. As an influential team within the gaming realm, Gen.G took part in LG’s ‘Optimism your feed’ social media campaign which aims to spread the message of Life’s Good through curated content designed to bring a smile to their faces.
Through several Tik Tok and Instagram reels, Gen.G members shared their view on optimism and how their motivation to work hard comes from their teammates and fans around the world, calling on them to join the campaign. Influencers Mai Dora and Optimus also asked their followers to share what they feel optimistic about.
To learn more about LG’s efforts to spread Life’s Good to consumers around the world, stay tuned to LG Newsroom.
