Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG and Gen.G Spread Optimism and Life’s Good Moments to Vietnam’s Passionate Esports Community

Beyond News 29/05/2024

Share this content

An image of the Gen.G meetup venue in Vietnam

The popularity of the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), the largest esports competition in Korea, transcends borders, which is why it is broadcast live in six languages worldwide. Vietnam, ranking third in viewership, boasts a robust League of Legends (LoL) community that appreciates every opportunity to get closer to their favorite team and pros. In fact, just recently a record-breaking 560,000 Vietnamese viewers tuned in live to the LCK Spring 2024 Finals.

An illustration of the Gen.G players with words and the LG logo

Held at the end of April, the winner of the grand finals was none other than Gen.G Esports, making it four LCK championships in a row for the first time in the Korean league history. On top of this, Gen.G extended its win streak by claiming victory at the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), securing their first MSI title and guaranteeing their place at the 2024 LoL World Championship this fall.

A picture of the Gen.G players being interviewed by two women at the event

As a fervent backer of the world’s top-ranked LoL esports team, LG has been outfitting the Gen.G team with its LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors, known for their superior refresh rates and responsive performances, as its Official Display Partner since 2021.

A picture of Gen.G players meeting and greeting fans

On May 25, in a gesture of gratitude for their immense Vietnamese fan base and to bring Life’s Good moments with LG to life, the four-time LCK champions hosted their inaugural meet and greet at Another Saigon, LG’s brand experience space in Ho Chi Minh City. A total of 140 fortunate fans had the opportunity to interact, take photos, and converse with five professional Gen.G players – Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Peyz and Lehends.

A picture of the Gen.G players sitting down at the venue

During their Vietnam trip, the Gen.G team also took part in the Life’s Good Tournament with fans. From May 14-19, Vietnamese influencers Mai Dora and Optimus led the preliminaries, with the top four teams earning a coaching session from Gen.G Global Academy coaches.

An illustration with images of Gen.G players and the Vietnamese team playing against each other

The winning team of the Life’s Good Tournament, Xin Giải Nhì, not only won LG UltraGear monitors (24GN65R) but also had the extraordinary chance to challenge their Gen.G idols in a final showdown. This unique event included a mixed-teams match, pairing members from both Gen.G and Xin Giải Nhì, and was broadcast live on the LG Global YouTube channel.

A picture of one of the players in game

The Life’s Good Tournament and fan event was a great opportunity for Gen.G members to connect with their fans in Vietnam in person. As an influential team within the gaming realm, Gen.G took part in LG’s ‘Optimism your feed’ social media campaign which aims to spread the message of Life’s Good through curated content designed to bring a smile to their faces.

A picture of the Gen.G players sitting down posing for the camera

Through several Tik Tok and Instagram reels, Gen.G members shared their view on optimism and how their motivation to work hard comes from their teammates and fans around the world, calling on them to join the campaign. Influencers Mai Dora and Optimus also asked their followers to share what they feel optimistic about.

A picture of the players at the LG venue in game

To learn more about LG’s efforts to spread Life’s Good to consumers around the world, stay tuned to LG Newsroom.

A picture of the Gen.G players standing next to a man posing for a picture

# # #

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform
Beyond News

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Learn More
LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape
Beyond News

LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Learn More
A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus
Beyond News

A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus

Learn More