Collaboration Recognized by Europe’s Autobest Award

“We feel extremely honored that Pivi Pro is recognized as a leader in the industry and Jaguar Land Rover should be commended for making such a visionary product a reality,” said Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company. “LG will continue to strive to be a partner that understands the needs of our customers and grows with them.”

A long history of automotive innovation awards highlights the vital role LG plays in creating new standards for vehicles and a unique vision for the future. This vision not only means safer vehicles, but it also transforms the car into a home on wheels. Tomorrow’s vehicle cabin will inevitably become a second living space that lets drivers and passengers take the comfort of home with them.