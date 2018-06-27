LG And Tripadvisor Bringing Cool Summer to Your Home

Accessing the new images couldn’t be simpler. The Cool Summer theme can be accessed simply by saying, “show me cool summer in Gallery” and LG ThinQ will display the images instantly. The perfect addition to LG’s renowned picture quality, the summer themes are intended to sweep you off your feet and transport you to a place far, far away. Immerse yourself completely in the vacation mood by checking the weather at your desired destination, check out photos from your last visit there or connect with other devices, all while the screen images keep you in the summer mood.