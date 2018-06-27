Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG And Tripadvisor Bringing Cool Summer to Your Home

Beyond News 27/06/2018

LG Electronics is announcing new artwork featuring sun-soaked images for LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs when in Gallery mode to enjoy beautiful seasonal images through voice activated commands...

LG AND TRIPADVISOR BRINGING COOL SUMMER TO YOUR HOME

LG Electronics is announcing new artwork featuring sun-soaked images for LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs when in Gallery mode to enjoy beautiful seasonal images through voice activated commands. With pictures sourced from content partner and global travel website TripAdvisor, LG TV owners can now enjoy immersive seasonal images activated by voice command alone.

LG AND TRIPADVISOR BRINGING COOL SUMMER TO YOUR HOME
Zakyntos, Greece

First featured in LG OLED TVs, Gallery mode will be included in LG’s premium SUPER UHD TVs starting this year. An assortment of spring, summer, fall and winter landscapes will transport LG TV owners to the most popular and spectacular places in the world according to TripAdvisor. More than a dozen summer images will transport you from Greek islands to the Caribbean and many other destinations in between. Fall and winter images will be updated in the upcoming seasons, complementing the already 50 existing Gallery images.

LG AND TRIPADVISOR BRINGING COOL SUMMER TO YOUR HOME
Caribbean, Dominican Republic

Accessing the new images couldn’t be simpler. The Cool Summer theme can be accessed simply by saying, “show me cool summer in Gallery” and LG ThinQ will display the images instantly. The perfect addition to LG’s renowned picture quality, the summer themes are intended to sweep you off your feet and transport you to a place far, far away. Immerse yourself completely in the vacation mood by checking the weather at your desired destination, check out photos from your last visit there or connect with other devices, all while the screen images keep you in the summer mood.

LG AND TRIPADVISOR BRINGING COOL SUMMER TO YOUR HOME
Lighthouse Reef, Belize

Enjoy the included music or play your favorite hits from a connected smartphone or tablet to accompany the summer images for a truly soothing experience or use LG Sound Sync to connect your LG TV to a Bluetooth speaker or home theater system for an even more immersive audio experience.

