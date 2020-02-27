LG Australia Responds to Bushfire Relief Effort with Much Needed Funds & Fun

Mr. Dan Lim, Managing Director of LG Electronics Australia said, “The Australian bushfires were an unprecedented disaster and one that has deeply affected LG Electronics, our staff and partners. The work being undertaken by WIRES is extremely important to us. It pains us to see the devastation that has occurred.

“LG Electronics is also looking at other ways in which we can actively and positively help groups such as WIRES and these communities affected by bushfires. We hope to make further announcements about the program in the near future.”