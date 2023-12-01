We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Brings a ‘Refreshed’ Experience to Sneakerheads at ComplexCon 2023
ComplexCon, a global street culture festival held in Long Beach, California, is a popular destination for the world’s growing ranks of sneakerheads. At this year’s event, which took place in November, LG showcased two innovative products that have quickly found a fanbase among the footwear-obsessed – the LG Styler™ ShoeCare and Styler ShoeCase.
To introduce its unique shoe management solutions in the US – the undisputed capital of sneakerhead culture – LG collaborated with street fashion icon and founder of the STAPLE brand, Jeff Staple. Together, LG and Jeff created a game show-themed activation for visitors to experience and enjoy while exploring LG’s booth at ComplexCon 2023.
On the first day of the event, Jeff made a special guest appearance at the booth, meeting with fans and hosting Spin to Win – an interactive game giving ‘contestants’ the opportunity to win exclusive prizes by answering questions about the features and functions of LG Styler ShoeCase and Styler ShoeCare. Up for grabs were limited-edition Styler ShoeCase tote bags exclusive to ComplexCon, and for one very lucky contestant, an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City for a sneaker shopping spree with Jeff Staple.
Visitors to LG’s booth also had the chance to see first-hand the convenience, elegance and quality of the LG Styler ShoeCase and Styler ShoeCare. Collectively, the two products offer a total solution for storing, showcasing and caring for one’s shoes. First unveiled at last year’s IFA, the Styler ShoeCase features a 360-degree rotating turntable that presents the perfect stage for displaying sneakers, old and new. Not only does it put users’ prized possessions in the best possible light, it also affords them protection against UV light as well as the damaging effects of humidity.1
Complementing the ShoeCase, the Styler ShoeCare employs LG’s proven TrueSteam™ technology in conjunction with a ZeoDry filter to refresh and revitalize shoes, minimizing the presence of moisture and removing unpleasant odors.2 To cap off the ‘refreshed’ user experience, LG Styler ShoeCase and Styler ShoeCare can be controlled remotely via the ThinQ™ app.3
After joining forces with Jeff Staple to give ComplexCon 2023 visitors an exclusive look at its state-of-the-art Styler ShoeCase and Styler ShoeCare, LG will continue to seek out inventive ways and new opportunities to engage with the world’s sneaker collectors and lovers.
1 LG Styler ShoeCase panels are coated with ultraviolet light absorber, helping to prevent discoloration caused by sunlight or fluorescent lighting.
2 The Styler ShoeCare’s Zeo-Dry filter is made of the high-performance drying material, ‘Zeolite,’ which is commonly used for dehumidifying and deodorizing. The absorption feature is regenerated when heat and pressure are applied to a ZeoDry filter containing moisture or odor particles.
3 Users should register LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare on their LG ThinQ app to be able to control products remotely. Products and features may vary depending on model and region.