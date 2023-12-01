LG Brings a ‘Refreshed’ Experience to Sneakerheads at ComplexCon 2023

Complementing the ShoeCase, the Styler ShoeCare employs LG’s proven TrueSteam™ technology in conjunction with a ZeoDry filter to refresh and revitalize shoes, minimizing the presence of moisture and removing unpleasant odors.2 To cap off the ‘refreshed’ user experience, LG Styler ShoeCase and Styler ShoeCare can be controlled remotely via the ThinQ™ app.3

After joining forces with Jeff Staple to give ComplexCon 2023 visitors an exclusive look at its state-of-the-art Styler ShoeCase and Styler ShoeCare, LG will continue to seek out inventive ways and new opportunities to engage with the world’s sneaker collectors and lovers.