Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

YouTube Originals Documentary “Life In A Day 2020” Shown in Iconic Times Square

Beyond News 10/02/2021

Share this content

YouTube Originals Documentary “Life In A Day 2020” Shown in Iconic Times Square

The YouTube Originals documentary Life In A Day 2020 received its offline debut this week on LG’s massive high definition digital billboard in New York’s iconic Times Square. The feature-length documentary, which premiered on YouTube over the weekend, is directed by Academy Award winner Kevin Macdonald and executive produced by the prolific Ridley Scott.

YouTube Originals Documentary “Life In A Day 2020” Shown in Iconic Times Square

Life In A Day 2020 debuted on YouTube on February 6, when it also became available on the YouTube app on smart TVs including LG’s award-winning LG OLED TVs. The feature-length documentary is a collaboration between YouTube and LG Electronics and is composed entirely of selected contributions from people around the world who filmed their day on July 25, 2020.

YouTube Originals Documentary “Life In A Day 2020” Shown in Iconic Times Square

Ten years after the original Life In A Day, YouTube and the filmmakers asked people all over the world to record their lives to tell the story of a single day on Earth. The filmmakers received more than 300,000 submissions, nearly four times the number of submissions to the previous film, which includes thousands of hours of footage from 192 different countries, in more than 65 languages.

YouTube Originals Documentary “Life In A Day 2020” Shown in Iconic Times Square

Directed by Academy Award-winning director Kevin MacDonald (The Mauritanian, One Day in September, The Last King of Scotland), and executive produced by Ridley Scott (The Martian, Gladiator) and Kai Hsiung (Lords of Chaos), Life In A Day 2020 aims to showcase just how extraordinary life can be on an ordinary day.

YouTube Originals Documentary “Life In A Day 2020” Shown in Iconic Times Square

“We are proud to collaborate with YouTube to feature this incredible and moving documentary live in Times Square on our LG digital billboard,’ said Peggy Ang, head of marketing at LG USA. “We hope visitors to Times Square will take a moment in their own daily life on February 8 to watch a part of Life In A Day and then enjoy its full impact at home with their families on an LG OLED TV.”

 

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More