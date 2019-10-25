LG Celebrates Energy Star Day with Efficiency Upgrades for Deserving Families

LG’s support of Energy Star Day 2019 “is consistent with our commitment to the environment and the community,” said Christine Ackerson, LG’s U.S. head of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. “This Energy Star Day and every day, LG and Energy Star help you save for good – for all the good things you want in your life and for a healthier planet for you and your family.”



In addition to being named 2019 Energy Star Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence, LG earned the #1 rating in overall customer satisfaction across its home appliance portfolio that includes kitchen and laundry appliances, according to the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index® ratings. LG home appliances were rated second to none in overall product quality and value again this year and, for the second year in a row, LG took home the highest ACSI rankings in laundry for its Energy Star washers and dryers. What’s more, LG has earned more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards in the United States for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer for three straight years.