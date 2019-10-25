We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Celebrates Energy Star Day with Efficiency Upgrades for Deserving Families
Commemorating “Energy Star Day” in the United States, LG Electronics partnered with leading home improvement retailer Lowe’s and non-profit partner “Rebuilding Together” to provide energy efficiency upgrades for local families in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this week.
Employees from LG and Lowe’s were among the 100-plus volunteers from the local community who joined together in October on critical home repairs for four residents in Charlotte’s Druid Hills neighborhood. They replaced flooring, repaired roofs and insulated for weatherization, painted interiors and exteriors, attached smoke detectors and handicap-accessible features – and installed Energy Star certified LG appliances.
The Energy Star improvements will not only make life more convenient, they will also save the families money over time. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on average a house equipped with Energy Star certified appliances will save nearly USD 630 over the products’ lifetime.
According to Beth Morrison, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together of Charlotte, this year’s Energy Star Day project is part of a long-term, multi-partner reinvestment initiative to prevent displacement of current residents in the neighborhood. She thanked LG, Lowe’s and the EPA “for bringing much-needed energy efficiency upgrades to families in this underserved Charlotte community.”
LG provided front-load clothes washers earning the Energy Star Most Efficient 2019 designation and companion Energy Star certified clothes dryers. Some homes received an Energy Star certified LG top-load washer and companion Energy Star LG dryer. In addition to installing Energy Star LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators in the homes, volunteers completed the kitchen makeovers with new LG ranges and microwave ovens.
According to the EPA, the typical American household spends about USD 2,000 a year on energy bills. By choosing Energy Star, consumers can save 30 percent or about USD 575 in household energy costs. The EPA’s theme for Energy Star Day 2019 – “Save today. Save tomorrow. Save for good.” – represents not just the energy and money savings, but environmental benefits as well.
LG’s support of Energy Star Day 2019 “is consistent with our commitment to the environment and the community,” said Christine Ackerson, LG’s U.S. head of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. “This Energy Star Day and every day, LG and Energy Star help you save for good – for all the good things you want in your life and for a healthier planet for you and your family.”
In addition to being named 2019 Energy Star Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence, LG earned the #1 rating in overall customer satisfaction across its home appliance portfolio that includes kitchen and laundry appliances, according to the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index® ratings. LG home appliances were rated second to none in overall product quality and value again this year and, for the second year in a row, LG took home the highest ACSI rankings in laundry for its Energy Star washers and dryers. What’s more, LG has earned more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards in the United States for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer for three straight years.