LG CEO Advocates Busan for World Expo 2030 in Latin America

World Expos, which were born in 1851 in London with the Great Exhibition, are a global gathering of diverse nations designed to address pressing challenges of our time. Held every five years, this colossus event has become one of the most important global platforms effectively bridging governments, companies, international organizations and citizens.

In September 2022, South Korea’s port city of Busan officially submitted its formal bid to host World Expo under the theme, “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.” We’ll find out which city has been elected to host later this year, after each bid received by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is analyzed and voted on by its 171 Member States.

In preparation for the BIE conducting a due diligence visit to Busan next month, CEO William Cho acted as a special envoy for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea as he visited several Central and South American countries including Brazil and Chile. CEO Cho received considerable positive response from governments of both countries regarding support for Busan’s bid to host World Expo 2023.