LG CEO Encourages Securing New Businesses and Expanding Growth Opportunities in MEA and India

In India, Mr. Cho visited LG brand stores, R&D centers and home appliance and TV production lines, witnessing local operations in action and learning about the strategies the subsidiary is employing to boost business competitiveness and secure future growth engines.

CEO Cho’s first stop was the New Delhi sales subsidiary, where he spoke with key staff members about new business opportunities, such as electric vehicle charging solutions and EduTech utilizing digital whiteboard and IT solutions.

“In India, which boasts a large market and considerable growth potential, the company will build on its No. 1 market share and strategically develop future businesses,” said Mr. Cho.

Speaking with local personnel, CEO Cho also stressed the importance of the brand’s growth in online commerce. LG is targeting increased online sales in India through implementing a differentiated digital strategy founded on a deep understanding of, and empathy for, Indian culture. Earlier this year, responding to the soaring popularity of online shopping in India, the company established an online brand shop (OBS) and launched a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business.

CEO Cho’s Indian itinerary also included the cities of Noida and Pune, where he examined the company’s home appliance and TV product lines and looked into the current status of converting it into an eco-friendly smart factory. LG has pledged to convert 100 percent of the energy used by all production bases around the world into renewable energy by 2025. The company will also increase investment in these two plants this year to expand their capacity to produce premium home appliances. LG washing machines, air conditioners, TVs and monitors produced in these plants are sold not only locally but exported to countries in the MEA region.