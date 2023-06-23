LG CEO Inspects Service Site, Emphasizing Uncompromising Customer Experience

On June 16, the CEO visited the company’s service center in Hongdae – a vibrant, youthful district of Seoul – to look into how preparations for its after-sales service peak season, from June to August, were going.

He first examined the status of securing special support personnel in areas where service requests are concentrated, building a system that enables service managers in neighboring areas to provide immediate support so that customers don’t have to wait long at a time when the heat is almost unbearable.

The CEO also reviewed the manuals used in the event of natural disasters, such as a heat wave or torrential rain. And as more rain is forecasted this summer, the system has been reorganized to provide immediate recovery support during a disastrous flooding event.

CEO Cho then went on home appliance repair calls related to LG’s refrigerators or ACs, which allowed him to listen to stories and feedback from customers in their own homes.

“My heart goes out to customers worried about the recent hot and humid weather,” said CEO Cho. “We will continue to do everything we can to respond to and address customer inconveniences on time without delays.”

The company has made continuous efforts to make summer as cool and enjoyable as possible. For instance, LG has been conducting AC pre-inspections since March, which involves a service engineer visiting the customer’s home to check the appliance’s performance free of charge. In fact, the company has already made three times more pre-inspections of its ACs than last year.

CEO Cho has also talked directly with service managers to better understand the factors that increase their sense of accomplishment and the difficulties they have felt in the field, and to brainstorm new ideas for providing faster, more efficient services. “Symbolic of LG’s customer service, service managers play the most important role in bringing a smile to customers as the real faces of our company,” mentioned Mr. Cho, who continued by reiterating the company’s commitment to discovering various ways to make life good for customers.