We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CEO Inspects Service Site, Emphasizing Uncompromising Customer Experience
-
extension : zipLG CEO Inspects Service Site, Emphasizing Uncompromising Customer Experience.zip
-
extension : imgLG CEO Inspects Service Site, Emphasizing Uncompromising Customer Experience.jpg
-
extension : imgLG CEO Inspects Service Site, Emphasizing Uncompromising Customer Experience.jpg
-
extension : imgLG CEO Inspects Service Site, Emphasizing Uncompromising Customer Experience.jpg
-
extension : imgLG CEO Inspects Service Site, Emphasizing Uncompromising Customer Experience.jpg
According to LG, nothing is more important than providing outstanding customer experiences through its advanced products and services. Driven by its core value of always delivering an ‘Uncompromising Customer Experience,’ LG prioritizes the creation of first-class customer experiences above all else.
The company strives to deliver exceptional quality at every stage of the product life cycle, from initial product planning and providing after-sales service to the release of a new model.
With this in mind, LG CEO William Cho recently took the time to inspect a service site before Korea’s peak summer season hits.
On June 16, the CEO visited the company’s service center in Hongdae – a vibrant, youthful district of Seoul – to look into how preparations for its after-sales service peak season, from June to August, were going.
He first examined the status of securing special support personnel in areas where service requests are concentrated, building a system that enables service managers in neighboring areas to provide immediate support so that customers don’t have to wait long at a time when the heat is almost unbearable.
The CEO also reviewed the manuals used in the event of natural disasters, such as a heat wave or torrential rain. And as more rain is forecasted this summer, the system has been reorganized to provide immediate recovery support during a disastrous flooding event.
CEO Cho then went on home appliance repair calls related to LG’s refrigerators or ACs, which allowed him to listen to stories and feedback from customers in their own homes.
“My heart goes out to customers worried about the recent hot and humid weather,” said CEO Cho. “We will continue to do everything we can to respond to and address customer inconveniences on time without delays.”
The company has made continuous efforts to make summer as cool and enjoyable as possible. For instance, LG has been conducting AC pre-inspections since March, which involves a service engineer visiting the customer’s home to check the appliance’s performance free of charge. In fact, the company has already made three times more pre-inspections of its ACs than last year.
CEO Cho has also talked directly with service managers to better understand the factors that increase their sense of accomplishment and the difficulties they have felt in the field, and to brainstorm new ideas for providing faster, more efficient services. “Symbolic of LG’s customer service, service managers play the most important role in bringing a smile to customers as the real faces of our company,” mentioned Mr. Cho, who continued by reiterating the company’s commitment to discovering various ways to make life good for customers.
The company has long prioritized providing quality after-sales services. Since 2002, LG held an internal event called the ‘Service Olympics,’ which challenged service managers to put their service capabilities to the test and share their know-how with other service workers so that every possible appliance issue can be handled swiftly going forward.
In March, CEO Cho visited Hi-Teleservice, an LG subsidiary specializing in customer service, to meet customer counseling consultants. Recognizing that a better working environment for customer service pros can lead to excellent customer experiences, he encouraged the introduction of a “balanced work system” that allows them to work from home three weeks per month, as well as activities promoting effective communication in the workplace.
The company plans to continue conducting on-site service inspections by executives to best reflect customer feedback into its service policies. “True customer experience innovation begins with listening to the customer and is only complete when that customer is left smiling with satisfaction,” said CEO Cho.