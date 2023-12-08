LG CEO Wraps Up the Year With F.U.N. Talk

The vision outlines the company’s transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company, going beyond home appliances and connecting and expanding various experiences in all spaces within customers’ lives.

In addition to regular F.U.N. Talk sessions throughout the year, CEO Cho mentioned the participation of top executives such as CFO, CSO and CTO in fostering a culture of close communication between the leadership team and employees.

During the event, CEO Cho discussed strategic directions for 2024, including portfolio enhancement, performance creation through the integration of Customer Experience and Digital Transformation, and reinforcement of future preparations. He highlighted the roles each organization should focus on to accelerate the achievement of Future Vision 2030.

“Home Appliance & Air Solution Company must strengthen future preparation capabilities including smart home appliances, while Home Entertainment Company should focus on accelerating the growth of its platform business to become a true media and entertainment company,” said CEO Cho. “Vehicle component Solutions Company should further enhance capabilities to respond proactively to trend changes in software-defined vehicles, and Business Solutions Company must grow into a B2B specialist by expanding its vertical solution businesses.”

CEO Cho also recognized the winners of the LG Electronics Innovation Awards for their exceptional contribution to creating unique customer value. Four teams were selected as this year’s award winners: the Development team of the world’s first 4K/120Hz wireless transmission solution for OLED TVs, the Task team that transformed the paradigm of smart home solution subscription services, the team that enhanced customer convenience through the establishment of an integrated customer call system and the Task team for ocean freight advancement.

He expressed his commitment to continuing the Awards. “This award will continue to operate in a direction that shines a light on the efforts of all LG Electronics members who work diligently and receive recognition for their achievements,” mentioned CEO Cho, “Everyone who has constantly strived and made efforts to create customer value in their respective roles is already today’s hero.”