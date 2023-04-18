LG Electronics Has Unique Role in White House Roundtable

In the 90-minute dialogue with Administration officials, Mr. Yoon was joined by executives from other manufacturers (primarily U.S. HVAC and water heater companies), distributors, and labor leaders to discuss how to expand the American heat pump manufacturing industry, drive widespread deployment and build a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the growing demand for heat pumps around the country.

“These super-efficient heating, cooling and hot water systems – also known as heat pumps – lower energy costs for American families, building owners, consumers, and companies, and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” the White House said in a statement, adding that heat pumps can “create good manufacturing and construction jobs, strengthen American competitiveness, and improve building performance with energy efficiency.”