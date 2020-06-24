LG GX Gallery Series OLED TV Is Design Done Right

Available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch screen sizes, LG’s GX Gallery series TVs deliver everything that was cutting-edge about the wallpaper TV without the need for a separate soundbar to house all the electronics. So what owners see is only the stunning OLED picture quality, bringing instant sophistication and improved spatial integration to viewers’ living environments.

The company’s success in creating a product that fuses together form and function so seamlessly has earned recognition from the world’s most prestigious design award programs, its 65-inch GX Gallery series OLED TV winning the Best of the Best title at this year’s Red Dot Design Award and top honors at the iF Design Award 2020.