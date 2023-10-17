LG Hope Screens Light Up for World Food Day

Previously, through the LG Hope Screen program, the company actively showed its support for the UNEP and World Environment Day by playing UNEP’s video on its billboards, providing significant exposure to the special day and encouraging more people to do their part to save the environment.

As a global corporate citizen, LG actively took part in campaigns to solve global social and environmental issues, including world hunger. LG India partnered with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide lunch to around 33,000 students in 11 states across the country since last year. Meanwhile, LG USA collaborated with the NGO Swipe Out Hunger to donate 120 refrigerator-freezers for food storage to 60 campuses in the United States, offering meals to 500,000 college students suffering from malnutrition.

In line with its ESG vision of Better Life for All, LG will continuously operate the LG Hope Screen program to raise awareness in public interest campaigns at a global level.