LG Hope Screens Light Up for World Food Day
Since 2011, LG has been running the LG Hope Screen program under its ESG direction of Better Life for All, raising public awareness of serious social and environmental issues. Public service videos produced by international organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were able to catch the eyes of many by being displayed on LG’s billboards in the high-traffic pedestrian areas in two of the world’s most popular cities – New York’s iconic Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus.
In celebration of World Food Day (October 16), LG once again aired a campaign video on its outdoor billboards between October 9-22. World Food Day is celebrated annually to honor the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a specialized agency to raise public awareness regarding global food shortages and efforts to address them.
The campaign video was produced by FAO under the theme, “Water is life. Water is food. Leave no one behind,” inspiring people to work together to end hunger. It aims to remind viewers of the value of water, an essential element for life and food, and to encourage people to put more thought and effort into water usage and conservation for a more sustainable future.
Previously, through the LG Hope Screen program, the company actively showed its support for the UNEP and World Environment Day by playing UNEP’s video on its billboards, providing significant exposure to the special day and encouraging more people to do their part to save the environment.
As a global corporate citizen, LG actively took part in campaigns to solve global social and environmental issues, including world hunger. LG India partnered with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide lunch to around 33,000 students in 11 states across the country since last year. Meanwhile, LG USA collaborated with the NGO Swipe Out Hunger to donate 120 refrigerator-freezers for food storage to 60 campuses in the United States, offering meals to 500,000 college students suffering from malnutrition.
In line with its ESG vision of Better Life for All, LG will continuously operate the LG Hope Screen program to raise awareness in public interest campaigns at a global level.