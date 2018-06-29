Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Inverter Technology’s Critical Role in Creating the World’S Best Home Appliances

Beyond News 29/06/2018

Share this content

A modern refrigerator consists of over 1,400 parts. The most important parts, the motor and the compressor, are why LG Electronics makes the world’s most popular and advanced home appliances...

 

A modern refrigerator consists of over 1,400 parts. The most important parts, the motor and the compressor, are why LG Electronics makes the world’s most popular and advanced home appliances that provide differentiated performance, higher energy efficiency and handy functions to satisfy consumer needs. Inverter-type motors and compressors are standard in many LG home appliances and give the company’s products their cutting edge and premium quality.

An infographic to introduce the LG Inverter technology incorporated in its home appliances including refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens and washing machines

LG Inverter’s Secret Weapon: Speed Control

 

The secret advantage of LG Inverter motors and compressors over conventional models is precise speed control. Whether it’s a washing machine, refrigerator, air conditioner or microwave oven, LG Inverter regulates the speed and revolution of motors and compressors depending on the situation, automatically adjusting the speed to maximize output and optimize results with less energy and less noise.

An infographic explaining the main benefits of LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor for its refrigerators

Keep Food Fresher Longer

 

LG refrigerators keep foods fresher longer because inverter technology does a better job of maintaining a more constant temperature. LG refrigerators limit internal temperature deviation within ±0.5˚C, half the temperature fluxation of non-inverter models (±1.0˚C).1

An infographic to elaborate on the main benefits of LG’s Smart Inverter Motor technology for its washing machines

Cleaner Clothes For Less

 

LG Inverter technology allows washing machines to perform a full wash cycle on a mere 67Wh of power. 2 This is 36 percent less energy than a conventional LG washer, the same amount of electricity required to run a hair dryer for just four minutes! 3 But this doesn’t mean having to sacrifice performance – clothes still come out as clean and as fresh as ever.

An infographic to elaborate on the main benefits of LG’s Dual Inverter technology for its air conditioning solutions

More Cooling With Less Power

 

For residential air conditioners, the LG Inverter ensures powerful cooling performance and outstanding energy savings. LG air conditioners consume 70 percent less electricity while providing cooling up to 40 percent faster than typical air conditioners without inverter technology.4

An infographic to elaborate on the main benefits of LG’s Smart Inverter technology for its washing machines

Kingmaker of the Kitchen

 

Inverter technology also empowers LG’s microwave ovens with precise cooking power to reheat and defrost foods faster than ever before. Through accurate temperature control, LG’s microwave oven reduces temperature deviation to just 3˚C, a significant improvement compared to non-inverter models, ensuring evenly cooked food and thorough defrosting in less time.5

Better Inverters, Better Appliances

 

As the brain of LG home appliances, the LG Inverter’s one-two punch of energy conservation and high performance makes the company’s appliances the global industry’s benchmarks. For LG, better inverters mean better appliances.

 

https://youtu.be/9oE6qiDmzpM

Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation in time between LG model B606S and B607S, according to LG internal test method.

 

2 Based on VDE test of LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD using normal program with 7.5kg load.

 

3 1,000Wh hair dryer can operate for about 4 minutes using 67Wh

 

Verified by TUV Rhineland using LG internal test methods comparing efficiency between US-W242Kxy0 and TS-H2465DA0.

 

5 Based on Intertek test of LG conventional model MS4042 and MS4043 and LG NeoChef™ MS32XX reheating 200ml of milk.

#2018
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More