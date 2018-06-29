LG Inverter Technology’s Critical Role in Creating the World’S Best Home Appliances

A modern refrigerator consists of over 1,400 parts. The most important parts, the motor and the compressor, are why LG Electronics makes the world’s most popular and advanced home appliances...

A modern refrigerator consists of over 1,400 parts. The most important parts, the motor and the compressor, are why LG Electronics makes the world’s most popular and advanced home appliances that provide differentiated performance, higher energy efficiency and handy functions to satisfy consumer needs. Inverter-type motors and compressors are standard in many LG home appliances and give the company’s products their cutting edge and premium quality.