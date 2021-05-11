We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lighting Up Your World With New OLED TV Campaign
Today’s brands are more challenged than ever as they try to find the perfect message for a demanding audience. LG is taking on this challenge with a new campaign that introduces audiences to the unique characteristics of OLED technology through LG’s next-generation OLED and LG OLED evo (model G1) TVs. With a TV commercial and four accompanying online videos, LG’s latest campaign, Light Up Your World, uses imagery and themes that resonate with its core audience to highlight the memorable, emotionally impactful user experience that is possible with LG OLED and its self-lit pixels.
The title, Light Up Your World, is a nod to the self-emissive pixels unique to OLED technology which delivers superbly lifelike and nuanced images by virtue of its inherent characteristics and individual pixel-level control. The title also communicates the message that LG OLED TV not only offers a next-level viewing experience but also delivers light and joy into our daily lives.
The main video of the campaign shows a woman following a hypnotic, floating point of light, much like Alice in Wonderland and the White Rabbit. On route to her unknown destination, she sees different objects that light up and lead her on a magical expedition before eventually arriving back home to her sofa and LG OLED TV after having experienced a world of breathtaking images, including a self-lit tree with luminescent leaves representing the light-emitting pixels of LG OLED technology.
Four additional videos make up the full Light Up Your World collection. Each of the videos correspond to different aspects of LG’s “4S” keywords as it relates to LG OLED TV: Sharp, Swift, Smooth and Slim.
Light the Story Up highlights the sharp picture quality and immersive cinematic experience offered by LG OLED. With millions of self-lit pixels, LG OLED TVs produce rich, sharp details and perfect blacks to make even the darkest of scenes come alive. And with even more brightness, the LG OLED evo delivers punchier images with improved clarity, transporting viewers into their favorite scenes, making them part of the action.
In Light the Play Up, LG OLED TVs are shown their capability for fast gaming action via speedy response time and immersive big-screen experience. Thanks to blazing fast performance, gamer-centric features and support for the latest HDMI specifications and NVIDIA G-Sync, LG OLED evo guarantees stutter- and tear-free gameplay that gives gamers that performance edge to become the champions they were meant to be.
The episode Light the Game Up highlights the incomparably smooth and natural motion of OLED, demonstrating how LG’s OLED Motion technology makes the fast-paced movements in exhilarating sporting events and action sequences smooth, clear and easy to follow. With LG OLED, those viewing at home will feel less like fans and more like one of their favorite superstars as the TV reveals the spin of the ball, droplet of sweat and blades of grass with absolute clarity.
Lastly, Light the Space Up focuses on OLED’s slim design and its ability to help customers create a truly inspiring space in their home. LG’s Gallery Design unlocks a new world of TV aesthetics, featuring minimalist bezels and an impossibly slim profile that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery or museum. The design allows anyone to be an artist, free to curate his or her space exactly as imagined.
The campaign also touches on topics important to every consumer: health and environment. LG is addressing consumers’ concerns and striving to make a better future for the planet. Its efforts in both areas are explored in videos soon available to view on LG’s official online channels.
LG’s new campaign communicates the rewarding, personal viewing experiences that come with LG OLED and illustrates how the TVs’ self-lit pixels can light up any scenario with the most dynamic picture quality around. The global campaign signals a new direction for LG OLED storytelling at a time when its star is shining the brightest.
And the story doesn’t end there…