Lighting Up Your World With New OLED TV Campaign

The title, Light Up Your World, is a nod to the self-emissive pixels unique to OLED technology which delivers superbly lifelike and nuanced images by virtue of its inherent characteristics and individual pixel-level control. The title also communicates the message that LG OLED TV not only offers a next-level viewing experience but also delivers light and joy into our daily lives.

The main video of the campaign shows a woman following a hypnotic, floating point of light, much like Alice in Wonderland and the White Rabbit. On route to her unknown destination, she sees different objects that light up and lead her on a magical expedition before eventually arriving back home to her sofa and LG OLED TV after having experienced a world of breathtaking images, including a self-lit tree with luminescent leaves representing the light-emitting pixels of LG OLED technology.