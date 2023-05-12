LG LOVES Indonesia: Putting Locals’ Quality of Life First

Recognizing its duty to society, LG has been committed to ensuring a better life for all on a global scale. For more than 30 years, LG’s Indonesian branch has carried out countless social activities to promote health, education and the environment, as an extension of the company’s sincere efforts to assist the government in enhancing the quality of life for all Indonesians.

To realize social initiatives locally, LG Indonesia has run ‘LG LOVES Indonesia,’ a program made up of three main pillars: ‘LG Loves Green’ for protecting the environment; ‘LG Loves School’ for bettering education; and ‘LG Loves and Cares’ for supporting various social causes.