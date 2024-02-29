We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Maintains OLED Dominance in Global TV Market for 11th Consecutive Year
In the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, LG stands as an undeniable leader for its groundbreaking contributions to the global TV market. Dominating the global OLED TV market for 11 consecutive years, the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence shines brighter than ever, with differentiated consumer experiences that distinguish LG TVs from the rest.
According to market research firm Omdia, LG topped the global OLED market last year with shipments totaling 3 million OLED TV units. Boasting an impressive 53 percent share of the global OLED TV market based on shipment, LG has firmly held its premier spot as the undisputed leader of the OLED TV market with an array of form factors and size options.
In an era of “the bigger, the better,” the desire for extra-large, premium TVs continues to rise and last year was no different. Amidst increasing demand, the share of TVs sized 75 inches and above exceeded 20 percent based on revenue in premium TV markets, including North America and Europe.
The shipments of OLED TVs sized 75 inches and above have seen explosive growth, surpassing 25 percent based on revenue in the entire OLED TV market. With an ultra-large model accounting for one out of every four OLED TVs sold, the trend has approached an annual average increase of nearly 70 percent over the last five years, including last year.
LG reaffirms its market dominance with a monumental share approaching 60 percent in total shipments of OLED TVs over 75 inches. LG is actively broadening its lineup of wireless OLED TVs, introducing 97-inch, 83-inch and 77-inch models with its groundbreaking 4K/120Hz wireless transmission solution, extending the availability of wireless OLED TVs while meeting the growing demand for ultra-large premium options in the North American and European markets.
As the demand for premium ultra-large TVs continues to soar, LG is bolstering its OLED TV lineup with an expanded range of wireless OLED TV models as well as elevated picture and audio quality with advanced AI processors, including the α (Alpha) 11 AI processor. LG’s latest OLED TVs will also offer an even more personalized home entertainment experience with the webOS smart TV platform.
The combined shipments of LG’s OLED and LCD TVs last year totaled over 22.53 million units, marking a 16.3 percent share in the global TV market in 2023 based on revenue. With further options that demonstrate the company’s prowess in the global TV market, LG QNED TVs boast LG’s Quantum Dot and NanoCell color technologies for precise and vibrant colors. Driven by these remarkable QNED models, LG ranked second in the quantum dot LCD TV market last year with a 14.7 percent revenue share, excluding LG NanoCell TVs from this figure.
The latest LG QNED TVs feature Mini LED technology and an Alpha 8 AI Processor which boasts a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance compared to its predecessor, the Alpha 7 Gen 6 processor, for more precise gradations of color. With a diverse lineup, customers can select their preferred model with sizes ranging from 43 inches to the massive 98-inch model.
The global TV market’s shipments exceeded 201 million last year overall, a slight decrease compared to the previous year. LCD TV shipments remained below 200 million units for the second consecutive year, while OLED TV shipments, including LG’s, reached 5.6 million units.
