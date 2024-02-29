LG Maintains OLED Dominance in Global TV Market for 11th Consecutive Year

According to market research firm Omdia, LG topped the global OLED market last year with shipments totaling 3 million OLED TV units. Boasting an impressive 53 percent share of the global OLED TV market based on shipment, LG has firmly held its premier spot as the undisputed leader of the OLED TV market with an array of form factors and size options.

In an era of “the bigger, the better,” the desire for extra-large, premium TVs continues to rise and last year was no different. Amidst increasing demand, the share of TVs sized 75 inches and above exceeded 20 percent based on revenue in premium TV markets, including North America and Europe.