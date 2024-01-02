LG NOVA to Feature Inspirational Startups in Its Eureka Park Showcase at CES 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 LG NOVA, LG Electronics’ North America Center for Innovation, will feature a range of startups from its “Mission For the Future” program in its Eureka Park showcase at CES 2024, one of the largest tech events in the world. The showcase, taking place January 9-12 in Las Vegas, will be a unique exhibition of companies working with LG NOVA to help “build a brighter tomorrow together.”





The exhibiting startups vary from digital health and future tech to cleantech and the smart life, mirroring LG NOVA’s focal areas for building new ventures to create a positive impact on people and the planet. Visiting attendees will be able to experience interactive product demos and learn about the companies’ mission-driven approach to innovating for a better life.





“LG NOVA is committed to building a brighter future by supporting innovative companies working to do good,” said Sokwoo Rhee, Head of LG NOVA and Executive Vice President of Innovation at LG Electronics. “Our exhibit at CES showcases our collaboration with startups and those across the innovation industry to create and build new businesses for the future. We invite all interested in joining our mission to transform the future to visit us at CES to learn more about how they can work with LG.”





Companies participating in LG NOVA’s showcase include:





XRHealth – Integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their homes.

– Integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their homes. Mindset Medical – A technology platform that can use a camera in patient-owned devices to capture health and physiologic metrics to assist doctors in enhancing medical diagnosis and treatment effectiveness.

– A technology platform that can use a camera in patient-owned devices to capture health and physiologic metrics to assist doctors in enhancing medical diagnosis and treatment effectiveness. Light Technologies – Health tech company on a mission to innovate AI-powered software for the early detection and monitoring of retinal and neurological conditions.

– Health tech company on a mission to innovate AI-powered software for the early detection and monitoring of retinal and neurological conditions. Brickify – A startup that recycles plastic waste into furniture and also water, fire and heat resistant bricks used to build low cost houses and to address homelessness housing deficit.

– A startup that recycles plastic waste into furniture and also water, fire and heat resistant bricks used to build low cost houses and to address homelessness housing deficit. Hoomano – An AI software platform with emotional intelligence technology that enables more human-like interactions and improved personalization.

– An AI software platform with emotional intelligence technology that enables more human-like interactions and improved personalization. DeepBrain AI – AI-based avatar creation and chatbot linkage solution used in various industries.

– AI-based avatar creation and chatbot linkage solution used in various industries. Nakamir – Leverages the power of augmented reality and AI to create a personal expert for everyone.

– Leverages the power of augmented reality and AI to create a personal expert for everyone. ROYBI – Where play meets potential through AI-driven immersive edutainment platform and robotics to transform childhood learning.

– Where play meets potential through AI-driven immersive edutainment platform and robotics to transform childhood learning. Key2Enable – Provides greater digital accessibility to people with disabilities. Its Key-X, a multifunctional Smart Keyboard enables people with motor limitations to fully control a computer and other digital devices.





LG NOVA collaborates with startups and partners to build innovative ventures that have a positive impact on people and the planet. Through its Mission for the Future and Commercial Acceleration Programs, LG NOVA drives the growth of innovative ideas across the ecosystem to create transformational positive change in the world. LG NOVA is now accepting applications for its program. Companies interested in learning more can go to www.lgnova.com/join-the-mission.