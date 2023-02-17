LG OLED Art Project Showcases Stunning NFT Artwork at Frieze Los Angeles 2023

LG boasts 10 years of experience in producing premium OLED TVs. The company introduced the world’s first big-screen OLED TV in 2013, bringing consumers a whole new level of picture quality and ushering in a new era in the TV industry. Since then, LG OLED, the leader of the global premium TV market, has continued to provide the most realistic images and the most immersive viewing experiences.

In addition to becoming the preferred TV of millions of consumers worldwide, LG OLED has become the favored digital canvas for some of today’s most innovative artists, especially those comfortable with working in the digital medium. Not only does LG deliver the power of digital art at LG Art project events, it also enables LG Smart TV users to admire and own their favorite digital artworks via the LG Art Lab app.