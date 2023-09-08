LG OLED Lights up Seoul With Artistic Elegance

Among them are Where, in What Form, Shall We Meet Again and 25-III-69 #46 from his final influential years in New York, which both exemplify the unique “dotstyle” he is revered for pioneering. The former, his most iconic painting, uses an ingenious shading method which blends oil paint with turpentine to fill in the dots, resulting in their absorption into the fabric. This technique heightens the depth and evocative emotions of the piece, enabling audiences to feel fully immersed in the intricate nuances of every emotion and profound layer.