LG OLED’s Artistic Influence Sweeps Seoul With Vibrant Energy

Inspired by the creative potential of LG OLED, this exciting event combined colorful lighting and energetic music to create a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere. Guests were treated to an immersive experience with BOREALIS, a captivating show of evolving light and color created by new media artist Dan Acher, along with dynamic music and visuals performed by multi-talented artist and DJ, Vakki, and a live performance by Beenzino.

The night was full of delightful surprises as guests enjoyed musical entertainment, champagne and a lucky draw event offering LG’s latest lifestyle screens including StanbyME and StanbyME Go.