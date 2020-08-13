Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG PAYS TRIBUTE TO U.S. WORKERS FOR ONE MILLION WASHING MACHINES

Beyond News 13/08/2020

Share this content

LG PAYS TRIBUTE TO U.S. WORKERS FOR ONE MILLION WASHING MACHINES

American consumers spending more time at home are investing in home upgrades such as new washing machines. One company staying busy due to this trend is LG Electronics, which today announced a milestone of one million washing machines produced at LG’s new Tennessee manufacturing plant. This milestone is a tribute to the hundreds of men and women producing LG’s award-winning washers in the United States, people whose safety is LG’s number one priority.

LG PAYS TRIBUTE TO U.S. WORKERS FOR ONE MILLION WASHING MACHINES

“In addition to commemorating LG’s top-rated washing machines for American consumers, this milestone highlights LG’s proud role as a strong contributor to the local economy and leading employer in America,” said LG Electronics North America CEO Thomas Yoon.

LG PAYS TRIBUTE TO U.S. WORKERS FOR ONE MILLION WASHING MACHINES

The millionth washer – a new ENERGY STAR® certified front-load model with smart features – rolled off the production line this week at the USD 360 million factory, believed to be the world’s most advanced, integrated washing machine production plant. The million-square-foot plant has “increased LG’s competitiveness in the U.S., increasing speed to market and responsiveness to changing market conditions,” according to Yoon.

LG PAYS TRIBUTE TO U.S. WORKERS FOR ONE MILLION WASHING MACHINES

Since the factory’s grand opening a little over a year ago, the company has been ramping up production of LG’s award-winning washing machines. LG front- and top-load washers are ranked number one according to a leading U.S. consumer magazine. LG also holds the number one spot in overall customer satisfaction across its home appliance portfolio that includes laundry and other major appliances according to the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index® rankings.

LG PAYS TRIBUTE TO U.S. WORKERS FOR ONE MILLION WASHING MACHINES

As the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States, the ACSI uses data from approximately 250,000 customers to analyze customer satisfaction of 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. According to the latest ACSI report, LG is second to none in product quality and value.

 

#2020
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More