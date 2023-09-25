LG Redefines Sustainability at IFA 2023

Sustainability is key as the demand for energy-saving products and services soars, especially in Europe with the implementation of new and stricter rules to reduce energy consumption. LG is devoted to developing and producing energy efficient products and solutions to ensure Life’s Good for the planet and people living on it.

At this year’s IFA, more than 180,000 people visited the venue to view exhibitions of various companies. As sustainability became one of the big themes of this year’s exhibition, LG Sustainable Village has vital elements of the company’s ESG strategy embedded in its design and construction.