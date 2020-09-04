Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SELECTED AS OFFICIAL TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER FOR 2020 U.S. POLITICAL CONVENTIONS

Beyond News 04/09/2020

LG Electronics USA was selected as Official Technology Provider for the 2020 Democratic National Convention and 2020 Republican National Convention this summer. LG also was named the “Official 4K UHD Display” of both of this year’s unconventional conventions.

Under its agreement with the Democratic National Convention Committee, LG supplied 4K Ultra HD displays to support the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based video production of live speeches and pre-recorded segments from across the country throughout the Aug. 17-20 convention.

Photo Credit: ProVideo Coalition

The 43-, 55- and 65- inch LG screens were at the heart of the convention’s multimedia control center in the Wisconsin Center, the convention’s nerve center for hundreds of feeds from all 50 states and the virtual hub for media coverage worldwide.

As Official Technology Provider for the Aug. 24-27 Republican National Convention, LG supplied 4K Ultra HD displays to support convention operations in the Charlotte (North Carolina) Convention Center, where delegates gathered for the nomination roll call and for various meetings.

Complementing onsite activities, the 65- and 75-inch LG screens installed in VIP viewing areas and greenrooms showed live speeches from Washington as well as pre-recorded segments from around the country.

“Innovation is non-partisan, but it plays a critical role in political conventions, especially this year due to the pandemic. As official provider, LG is proud to help make this year’s reimagined digital conventions a reality. Our role as a key technology partner underscores LG’s position as a technology and policy leader in the United States,” said John I. Taylor, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA.

