LG Showcases Futuristic Innovations for a Better Life at CES 2019

LG CLOi robots for commercial applications are also being highlighted at CES, including a robot that is worn on the body. CLOi SuitBot supports the wearer’s waist, reducing the risk of injury and fatigue when performing physically demanding tasks such as lifting and lowering heavy packages. This wearable robot is another example of LG’s commitment to developing products that not only make customers’ lives more convenient, but safer as well.

These are just some highlights of what LG has in store for visitors to LG’s booth at CES this week, a collection of futuristic innovations that are expected to improve lives in 2019.