LG Signature Illustrates The Intersection of Art and Technology at London Design Festival

LG SIGNATURE’s exhibition space was designed in collaboration with Wallpaper, the U.K. based design, fashion and lifestyle magazine. Held in historic Somerset House, the exclusive event was attended by over 100 guests that included media, high society VIPs and prominent members of the design and luxury world. The bustling venue became the place for in-depth discussions about design and technology.



Visitors were able to experience the latest range of LG SIGNATURE products alongside a series of stunning sculptures sharing the ultra-premium brand’s minimalist aesthetic. The latest range of LG SIGNATURE products includes the OLED TV W, French Door Refrigerator and Bottom-freezer Refrigerator, Wine Cellar, Washer & Dryer, Air Purifier and Air Conditioner.