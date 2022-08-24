[LG SIGNATURE INSPIRATIONS] A Journey to the Tireless Pursuit of Perfection

What have you been up to since the Evian Championship?

Ko: Once The Amundi Evian Championship finished, I flew straight to Scotland where I played in the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, and then the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield. After that, I came home to Korea and spent a week working out and practicing.

Park: After The Amundi Evian Championship, I took a week off to practice and work on a few areas of my game before playing in the AIG Women’s Open. Right now, I’m taking a little break to relax, reset and get ready for my next tournament.

How was the special signing event at the Evian Championship? Did you enjoy being able to meet with your fans again?

Park: It was really nice to meet with the fans again after such a long time and having the opportunity to do so at the beautiful Evian Resort Golf Club just made the event all the more special.

Ko: It was always a source of sadness that we couldn’t meet with fans in person during the pandemic, and I really think this event was such a great way to welcome them back and say “thank you” for all their support. And I also want to acknowledge those fans who travelled long distances to see us, despite the weather being so hot that day.