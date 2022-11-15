Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] A Legendary Brand in the Making

Beyond News 15/11/2022

Share this content

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] A Legendary Brand in the Making

A “brand book” is the imprint of a brand’s unique identity, the particular trait that sets it far apart from the rest. Only brands boasting the richest heritage and the most defined philosophies can venture to leave an extensive account of their doings in such elegant, detailed writing.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] A Legendary Brand in the Making

Launched in 2016 with a mission to elevate the everyday by perfecting the balance between art and technology, LG SIGNATURE, a trailblazer in the home appliance industry, boasts an abundant pool of stories to tap into. That’s why it recently joined hands with leading lifestyle magazine, Monocle, to showcase LG SIGNATURE’s recollection of the past and vision for the future through the most exquisite brand book.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] A Legendary Brand in the Making

The book’s early chapters immerse readers in LG SIGNATURE’s history, laying out how the best of LG’s design and technology melded into one to give life to LG SIGNATURE. It then walks readers through the premium brand’s ideals and approach to crafting products that bring harmony between art and technology, and its refusal to compromise innovation and craftsmanship at all costs.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] A Legendary Brand in the Making

These authentic, rich tales are told by the innovators and master craftspeople who witnessed the birth of the brand and creation of its luxurious products. Beginning with what these true visionaries perceive the brand’s core identity to be, the personal accounts of LG insiders provide a new look into how LG SIGNATURE’s greatest products were honed to perfection through trial and error.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] A Legendary Brand in the Making

The closing pages of LG SIGNATURE’s inspirational brand book introduce its ambassadors, global icons who have made their mark on the world in their own unique ways. Here we meet Olivia Palermo, the frequently-quoted fashion authority who uses LG SIGNATURE appliances to streamline her busy day-to-day, and John Legend, the multiple Grammy Award-winning artist who maximizes his downtime through the power of LG SIGNATURE’s lifestyle-enhancing technologies.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] A Legendary Brand in the Making

Capturing LG SIGNATURE’s vision of a new way of life like never before, the LG SIGNATURE X Monocle brand book can be found at Monocle’s global stores so that thousands of distinguished consumers across the globe can read its story. To learn more about LG SIGNATURE’s history and discover what’s to come in the future, take a look at the brand’s chronicles through the lens of Monocle, here.

#2022
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More