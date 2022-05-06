[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] A Legendary Evening With John Legend at Napa Valley

Complementing the Legend X SIGNATURE wine’s superb taste is a simple label design and sophisticated black bottle that speak to the timeless quality and premium nature of LG’s luxury brand. The bottle echoes the look and feel of the minimal Black Diamond Glass used for the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, while the premium Textured Steel™ Finish of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is expressed through the silver font etched into the label. Only 300 bottles of the LVE cabernet sauvignon have been produced, with 50 served at the Wappo Hill event and the remainder set aside for customers purchasing an LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Regarding the exclusive evening of wine, food and music, Legend noted, “It was a pleasure to celebrate our limited-edition wine with music in such an intimate environment for people to truly experience the magic of LG SIGNATURE and LVE.”

The perfect pairing of LG SIGNATURE and John Legend will be back with more exciting collaborations in the future – and you can learn all about them right here on Beyond News.