[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Artistic Director Kang Sue-jin on Seamless Fusion of Art and Technology

Before the performance began, Kang headed to the special exhibition zone to see for herself how it artistically reinterpreted the ‘wireless’ freedom of LG SIGNATURE OLED M with the motif of a beautiful swan on a lake. Inspired by Swan Lake’s most iconic scene, parts of the floor were designed to appear like flowing water to give the impression that the 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M, the world’s largest OLED TV, was floating on water. In addition, the ‘Zero Connect Box’ showcased on the swan sculpture allowed visitors to feel the artistic sensibility and freedom of space provided by wireless technology. “Just as a flawless technique forms the foundation for beautiful ballet movements, household appliances gain greater value when technology and art coexist in perfect harmony,” said Kang.