[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] French Visionary Angelin Preljocaj and His Vision Behind ‘Swan Lake’

Preljocaj also shared his insight on the harmony of art and technology, the foundation of LG SIGNATURE’s philosophy. “While technology has provided artists with new tools and mediums to express their creativity, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the art world, at the same time, art has the power to humanize technology, infusing it with emotion, meaning and a unique perspective,” he said. He also explained that technology can enhance the artistic process, enabling artists to create immersive experiences and engage with audiences in new and exciting ways. “I collaborated with Boris Labbé, an animation filmmaker, for this production and, together, we created visual imagery that can be seen during the performance,” he concluded. “This collaboration with technology proved instrumental in enhancing my stage direction and added significant value to the overall presentation.”

LG SIGNATURE will continue to partner with visionaries like Angelin Preljocajto to highlight the harmony of technology and art. Stay tuned for the next story to learn more about how LG SIGNATURE celebrates arts and culture.