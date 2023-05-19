[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Live Beyond With LG SIGNATURE: Toasting to Masterpieces

A key component of this initiative is LG SIGNATURE’s ongoing partnership with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), one of the world’s finest orchestras and true masters of its art. With every musician at the pinnacle of their career, its performances are nothing short of legendary. This partnership with RPO and the activities that come with it, provide a meaningful opportunity for top-tier luxury media in the UK to engage directly with LG SIGNATURE, driving positive awareness of the brand and its products through the power of hands-on experiences.