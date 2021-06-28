[LG Signature Inspirations] Magical Moments at Rheingau Musik Festival

Music has a unique power to lift spirits and improve moods and that influence is strongest when performers and audiences come together in person. So it’s no surprise that fans of classical and jazz music in Germany were excited by the return of the annual Rheingau Musik Festival, one of Europe’s largest and longest-running music festivals, after a year off. And LG is just as excited that its LG SIGNATURE premium brand will be sponsoring the 2021 iteration of the popular event, presenting three of the festival’s headline acts this year.