A highlight of the LRF 2022 Autumn Edition collaboration was LG SIGNATURE’s wine tasting series, which was proudly hosted as its latest ultra-exclusive “LG SIGNATURE Hosts” experience. Dubbed the “Penthouse Supper Club,” this first of four wine tasting events welcomed customers, who resonated with the brand’s sophisticated living message, to London City Island’s sprawling penthouse with a tasting facilitated by sommelier Ryen Snowden.

While teaching guests how to best store their wines, Snowden demonstrated the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar’s ability to recreate ideal temperatures and humidity levels through its state-of-the-art technology that fully preserves the flavor. What’s more, drinks were paired with delectable canapes prepared by none other than multiple Michelin Star award-winning chef Tim Spedding, with the help of the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator with customizable temperature settings for diverse ingredients.