[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Unveiling a New Enchanting World With Swan Lake Exhibition
Underpinning the enduring brand value of LG SIGNATURE lies the profound belief that Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art. Merging technological excellence with artistic brilliance, LG SIGNATURE proudly sponsored a performance of timeless classic ‘Swan Lake’ choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj, an esteemed master of ballet. This modern interpretation took place at LG Arts Center SEOUL, South Korea, from June 22 to 25, where it captivated audiences while perfectly embodying the brand’s commitment to extraordinary experiences.
Running alongside the performance was the Swan Lake-themed LG SIGNATURE OLED M exhibition, which used a moon-shaped mirror to reflect light onto the lake created below the TV to highlight its ‘wireless’ design. A Zero Connect Box, which wirelessly transmits video and audio signals to LG’s cinematic screen, was also presented to visitors on top of an elegant swan sculpture, which added a touch of class to the space.
The LG SIGNATURE Hall was bustling with people eager to witness the highly anticipated performance. And as they waited, they were able to enjoy an exhibition of advanced technology as well as photo zones highlighting the OLED TV’s sleek wireless transmission of video and audio that no one thought was even possible. The mesmerizing Swan Lake motifs added another dimension to the zone, with attendees saying it felt more like the performance’s opening act.
Esteemed figures from the Korea’s ballet, culture and arts scenes – including Kang Sue-jin, artistic director of the Korean National Ballet, and Cha Jun-hwan, a world-class figure skater – immersed themselves in the perfect blend of innovation and artistic brilliance. “The space let me directly experience the ultimate harmony of art and technology LG SIGNATURE aims to convey,” remarked Kang. Cha Jun-hwan had only good things to say about the exhibition, especially about the TV’s innovative design, stating, “I was delighted to witness such an innovative design that boldly departs from the conventional.”
The opportunity to experience a remarkable ballet performance and the world’s first wireless OLED TV in one place sparked a wave of excitement among diverse audiences. Influential figures from ballet, art and culture were there to see it for themselves, like ballerina Lee Joo-ri, actress Kim Joo-ri, ballerina Kim Nam-ji, actor Lee Jae-joon and model Kim Nam-yoon, as well as luxury lifestyle influencers including Kim Young-shin, Kim Bo-kyung and Jung Jae-ho.
Demonstrating the brand’s unwavering commitment to the intrinsic connection between art and technology, the curtain was drawn on the remarkable reinterpretation of the iconic Swan Lake ballet with LG SIGNATURE as its main sponsor. While the show may have come to an end, the captivating exhibition will continue to welcome a broader audience of TV lovers until September. By bridging the worlds of technology and artistic expression, LG SIGNATURE continues to redefine the essence of living a life inspired by art.