Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Unveiling a New Enchanting World With Swan Lake Exhibition

 

 

Beyond News 17/07/2023

Share this content

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Unveiling a New Enchanting World With Swan Lake Exhibition

Underpinning the enduring brand value of LG SIGNATURE lies the profound belief that Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art. Merging technological excellence with artistic brilliance, LG SIGNATURE proudly sponsored a performance of timeless classic ‘Swan Lake’ choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj, an esteemed master of ballet. This modern interpretation took place at LG Arts Center SEOUL, South Korea, from June 22 to 25, where it captivated audiences while perfectly embodying the brand’s commitment to extraordinary experiences.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Unveiling a New Enchanting World With Swan Lake Exhibition

Running alongside the performance was the Swan Lake-themed LG SIGNATURE OLED M exhibition, which used a moon-shaped mirror to reflect light onto the lake created below the TV to highlight its ‘wireless’ design. A Zero Connect Box, which wirelessly transmits video and audio signals to LG’s cinematic screen, was also presented to visitors on top of an elegant swan sculpture, which added a touch of class to the space.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Unveiling a New Enchanting World With Swan Lake Exhibition

The LG SIGNATURE Hall was bustling with people eager to witness the highly anticipated performance. And as they waited, they were able to enjoy an exhibition of advanced technology as well as photo zones highlighting the OLED TV’s sleek wireless transmission of video and audio that no one thought was even possible. The mesmerizing Swan Lake motifs added another dimension to the zone, with attendees saying it felt more like the performance’s opening act.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Unveiling a New Enchanting World With Swan Lake Exhibition

Esteemed figures from the Korea’s ballet, culture and arts scenes – including Kang Sue-jin, artistic director of the Korean National Ballet, and Cha Jun-hwan, a world-class figure skater – immersed themselves in the perfect blend of innovation and artistic brilliance. “The space let me directly experience the ultimate harmony of art and technology LG SIGNATURE aims to convey,” remarked Kang. Cha Jun-hwan had only good things to say about the exhibition, especially about the TV’s innovative design, stating, “I was delighted to witness such an innovative design that boldly departs from the conventional.”

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Unveiling a New Enchanting World With Swan Lake Exhibition

The opportunity to experience a remarkable ballet performance and the world’s first wireless OLED TV in one place sparked a wave of excitement among diverse audiences. Influential figures from ballet, art and culture were there to see it for themselves, like ballerina Lee Joo-ri, actress Kim Joo-ri, ballerina Kim Nam-ji, actor Lee Jae-joon and model Kim Nam-yoon, as well as luxury lifestyle influencers including Kim Young-shin, Kim Bo-kyung and Jung Jae-ho.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Unveiling a New Enchanting World With Swan Lake Exhibition

Demonstrating the brand’s unwavering commitment to the intrinsic connection between art and technology, the curtain was drawn on the remarkable reinterpretation of the iconic Swan Lake ballet with LG SIGNATURE as its main sponsor. While the show may have come to an end, the captivating exhibition will continue to welcome a broader audience of TV lovers until September. By bridging the worlds of technology and artistic expression, LG SIGNATURE continues to redefine the essence of living a life inspired by art.

[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Unveiling a New Enchanting World With Swan Lake Exhibition
#2023
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More