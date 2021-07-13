Taking to The Runway During Fashion Week

Right in the heart of the central hall at AAFW where some of Australia’s most iconic designers and personalities wandered in between shows, LG Electronics had its brand activation set up with its Styler and WashTower products. The space known as the LG Refresh Zone mimicked the design of a luxury walk-in wardrobe. Guests had the opportunity to experience the unique benefits of the LG Styler, whereby they could refresh their coats, jackets and other garments by checking them in between shows.

Adhering to COVID-19 local government requirements and to ensure the safety of all attendees at AAFW and those who entered the LG Refresh Zone, guests were required to check-in using the Service NSW app and have their temperatures checked upon entry. Guests were furthermore encouraged to wear face masks during the shows and whilst visiting the LG Refresh Zone. At the same time, capacity was monitored and hand sanitizer was readily available throughout the venue.