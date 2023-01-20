Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ThinQ UP’s Personalized Upgrades Receive UL Verification

Beyond News 20/01/2023

Share this content

Reliability of Software Upgrade Process for LG ThinQ UP Appliances Verified by
Respected Global Safety Science Company

LG ThinQ UP’s Personalized Upgrades Receive UL Verification

SEOUL, Jan. 20, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) announces that the software update process for its ThinQ™ UP home appliances recently received Software Update Process Verification from UL Solutions. LG’s first certification relating to software updates, the new verification confirms the reliability of feature update processing for products including LG’s ThinQ UP 27-inch washer, dryer and fridge and comes after the company’s Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) earned UL’s Algorithm Reproducibility Verification. Set to roll out globally this year after launching in South Korea in 2022, LG’s ThinQ UP products can be continuously upgraded with downloadable features via the LG ThinQ app.

 

LG ThinQ UP appliances can evolve to meet users’ everchanging needs thanks to their ability to add new features created by LG based on the analysis of users’ lifestyles and usage patterns. The easy-to-install software updates are available from the LG ThinQ app, which even provides tailored feature recommendations based on personal usage history and preferences. LG’s ThinQ UP personalized appliances concept means consumers can enjoy the very latest features without having to constantly ‘update’ to a brand-new appliance.

 

Users can select which ThinQ UP features they want to install according to their own unique needs and circumstances. Washer users with pets in the home may want to download the Pet Care Course, which has been customized to effectively remove pet-related stains and smells from clothing. A great option for those times when it is impossible to unload the washer as soon as the cycle has finished, Laundry Saver keeps the drum tumbling to prevent clothes from getting wrinkled. It can even do an additional rinse or spin post-cycle if needed. ThinQ UP refrigerator users can add Improved Nighttime Brightness Control, which adjusts the fridge’s lighting at night to a softer, gentler glow that won’t hurt their eyes.

 

“UL Solutions’ verification confirms the seamlessness and reliability of installing personalized upgrades that help make LG ThinQ UP – and the user experience they provide – more reliable and seamless,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continuously introduce new ThinQ UP features to deliver differentiated value and a better life at home.”

 

#2023
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More