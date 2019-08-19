Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Transforms Budapest Park into Outdoor Cinema in 4k Glory

Beyond News 19/08/2019

By LG Hungary Staff

 

At a time when movie theaters and studios are trying everything to get audiences off their couches and back into cinemas, investing millions in reclining seats, high-end concessions, IMAX screens and even 4D – complete with wind and rain – there’s another movie trend taking place in Hungary, one that favors simplicity. With little more than an inflatable screen set up on a patch of grass, locals are coming together to enjoy a unique cinematic experience that is creating a sense of community that can’t be experienced in a dark theater or at home with Netflix.

Recently, over 250 Hungarian movie lovers enjoyed a fun outdoor movie event when LG transformed a local park into LG Sunset Cinema for one night with its CineBeam 4K projector. Set by the banks of the city’s iconic river, LG screened A Star is Born, with all the free tickets being snapped up in a single day.

The 150-inch screen was easily visible to every ticket holder and the spacious outdoor setting was no obstacle for LG’s powerful projector even in twilight, thanks to 2,500 lumens of brightness. The ambiance was truly memorable. Many viewers got comfortable on blankets and enjoyed a picnic under the stars while fans of the movie sang along with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Traditional projectors that support 4K images are bulky, heavy and difficult to set up. Thanks to its portable size and flexible design, LG CineBeam 4K projector can be transported and quickly set up virtually anywhere. Many participants were surprised that an outdoor cinema experience of this quality could be delivered by such a portable, consumer product.

The LG Sunset Cinema was inspired by LG’s mission to free the home cinema experience from within the walls of the living room. Just as a city park can be turned into an outdoor cinema where hundreds of locals can enjoy a great movie together, a unique cinematic environment can be created in any space, indoor or out, thanks to the innovation that brought the LG CineBeam 4K projector to life.

