LG TURNS TO ZOOM TO LAUNCH NEWEST OLED TVS IN CENTRAL AMERICA

Popular Panamanian actor and musician Arian Abadi, known across Central America for leading a luxurious lifestyle, co-hosted the event with Luis Gálvez of LG and Martin Prera of Cliente Grupo DISTELSA, owner of Guatemalan high-end retail chain, Tiendas MAX, a long-time enthusiast of LG OLED TVs. The trio introduced the new GX and CX OLED TVs by highlighting the new models’ many enhancements including their exceptional picture quality. LG’s product expert then demonstrated several key features that make watching sports, movies and playing the latest video games so much better before fielding questions from the audience.

Commenting on the online format of the launch event, Dionisio Guerra, a freelance journalist from Panama, said “Although I would rather have actually been there, I really enjoyed the event and learned everything I wanted to know about LG’s new OLED TVs. And on a personal note, it was great to chat with colleagues whom I rarely get the opportunity to see these days due to travel and other restrictions.”